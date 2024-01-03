Sherrexia ‘Rexy’ Rolle Ascends as New CEO of Western Air

In a significant leadership transition, Sherrexia “Rexy” Rolle has ascended to the helm of Western Air, stepping into her new roles as CEO and president of the largest privately-owned airline in The Bahamas. The 35-year-old succeeds her father, Captain Rex Rolle, who has piloted the airline since its inception in 2000.

A Legacy of Leadership

With an impressive 15-year tenure in the airline industry, Rexy Rolle brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Her nine-year stint as vice president of operations and general counsel at Western Air has been marked by growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the airline’s vision. Rexy’s mother, an influential figure in the company, also serves as the vice president and chief operational officer.

From Humble Beginnings to Lofty Aspirations

Western Air, founded by Rexy’s parents, started with a simple goal: to operate a single aircraft between Andros and Nassau. Today, it stands as the largest privately-owned airline in The Bahamas, a testament to the Rolle family’s relentless ambition and operational prowess. Embracing her family’s legacy, Rexy expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue their vision and build upon their achievements.

An Unconventional CEO

Beyond her executive role, Rexy Rolle is not a conventional CEO. Balancing her corporate responsibilities with a passion for music, Rexy advocates for dreaming big and emphasizes the importance of hard work and consistency in achieving one’s aspirations. This multi-dimensional approach to leadership brings a fresh perspective to the world of aviation and positions Western Air for new horizons.

As he passes the baton to his daughter, Captain Rex Rolle has expressed confidence in Rexy’s capabilities to steer Western Air into its next chapter. Her unique blend of industry experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and artistic flair sets the stage for an exciting future for the Bahamian airline.