Shepherd Labs Inc. Secures $13.5M in Series A Funding to Revolutionize Insurance Technology

Shepherd Labs Inc., a startup specializing in insurance technology crafted for the commercial construction sector, has successfully raised $13.5 million in a Series A funding round. The company, which was founded in mid-2022, offers a platform that seamlessly merges insurance services with risk management software, and a construction software marketplace designed to boost efficiency and lower insurance premiums.

Disrupting the Commercial Construction Insurance Market

Shepherd has its sights set on disrupting the hefty $48 billion commercial construction insurance market with a model that prioritizes swift service and additional value services. The company has managed to secure partnerships with the majority of the top 20 U.S. retail insurance brokers in the construction domain and has seen a fivefold increase in its gross written premiums volume. Shepherd's offerings have expanded from a single product, excess liability insurance, to a suite that now includes general liability, commercial auto, and workers' compensation, with plans to introduce two more lines of insurance within the year.

Accelerating the Insurance Process

The company's process is notably faster than the industry standard, providing preliminary quotes in an average of 17 hours, compared to the usual weeks. Shepherd's innovative approach involves collaborations with construction technology companies like Autodesk, Samsara, and Procore Technologies. They provide policyholders with free access to a variety of software tools for back-office management, compliance tracking, and risk management, and maintain a marketplace for customers to find additional recommended software solutions.

Leveraging AI for Compliance Tracking

The recent compliance tracking software they offer leverages artificial intelligence to process PDF-based data and automate workflows. The funds from the Series A round will be directed towards expanding Shepherd's underwriting and software teams, accelerating product development, and growing its software offerings. The round saw participation from investors such as Intact Financial Corp., Era Ventures LLC, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., and Spark Capital Partners LLC, with Mark Selcow of Costanoa Venture Capital Partners LLC joining Shepherd's board.