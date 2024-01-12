Shell and Harbour Engage in Arbitration Over Oil Field Price Disputes

Shell and Harbour Energy, key stakeholders in the United Kingdom’s Clair and Schiehallion oil fields, have entered into arbitration due to disputes regarding the pricing of these crude oil grades. The contention is primarily due to alterations in the pricing mechanism for West Shetland crudes, which were impacted by modifications in Platts’ Urals crude oil price assessments. These changes came in the wake of European Union sanctions against Russia, a reaction to the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions led to a substantial dip in Urals prices in Europe and subsequent adjustments in Platts’ assessment methodology.

High Court Declines, Arbitration Ensues

Despite Shell’s endeavour to bring the issue to the High Court of England and Wales, the court refrained from stepping in. This has led to the arbitration proceedings under the London Court of International Arbitration. The Clair and Schiehallion crude grades, which bear API gravities akin to Urals crude, have traditionally had their pricing associated with the CIF Rotterdam Urals assessment.

Shift in Pricing Mechanism

Platts, in response to market changes, has introduced a new European Sour Crude Index. The crux of the arbitration developments follows a significant investment by BP and partners to amplify production from these fields. Shell, which owns a substantial stake in both fields, has remained silent on the ongoing proceedings. On the other hand, Harbour Energy anticipates a resolution to the matter.

Implications of Dispute

The dispute underlines the far-reaching implications of the decoupling of Russian oil supply from Europe following the Ukraine invasion. The use of a Urals assessment to price West of Shetland crude is a reflection of the unique character of the grades involved. These are heavier than typical light sweet North Sea grades, hence bear similarities to Urals. The High Court judgment showed a contractual provision had been made for the president of the London-based Energy Institute to select an independent referee. The institute, however, declined the role, leading to the involvement of the London Court of International Arbitration.