en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shell and Harbour Engage in Arbitration Over Oil Field Price Disputes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Shell and Harbour Engage in Arbitration Over Oil Field Price Disputes

Shell and Harbour Energy, key stakeholders in the United Kingdom’s Clair and Schiehallion oil fields, have entered into arbitration due to disputes regarding the pricing of these crude oil grades. The contention is primarily due to alterations in the pricing mechanism for West Shetland crudes, which were impacted by modifications in Platts’ Urals crude oil price assessments. These changes came in the wake of European Union sanctions against Russia, a reaction to the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions led to a substantial dip in Urals prices in Europe and subsequent adjustments in Platts’ assessment methodology.

High Court Declines, Arbitration Ensues

Despite Shell’s endeavour to bring the issue to the High Court of England and Wales, the court refrained from stepping in. This has led to the arbitration proceedings under the London Court of International Arbitration. The Clair and Schiehallion crude grades, which bear API gravities akin to Urals crude, have traditionally had their pricing associated with the CIF Rotterdam Urals assessment.

Shift in Pricing Mechanism

Platts, in response to market changes, has introduced a new European Sour Crude Index. The crux of the arbitration developments follows a significant investment by BP and partners to amplify production from these fields. Shell, which owns a substantial stake in both fields, has remained silent on the ongoing proceedings. On the other hand, Harbour Energy anticipates a resolution to the matter.

Implications of Dispute

The dispute underlines the far-reaching implications of the decoupling of Russian oil supply from Europe following the Ukraine invasion. The use of a Urals assessment to price West of Shetland crude is a reflection of the unique character of the grades involved. These are heavier than typical light sweet North Sea grades, hence bear similarities to Urals. The High Court judgment showed a contractual provision had been made for the president of the London-based Energy Institute to select an independent referee. The institute, however, declined the role, leading to the involvement of the London Court of International Arbitration.

0
Business Energy Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Gujarat Seeks NDB's Support for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure Enhancement
In a recent meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a constructive dialogue with Vladimir Kazbekov, Vice President and COO of the New Development Bank (NDB). The meeting, centred on potential collaborations between Gujarat and the NDB, signalled a commitment to sustainable development and infrastructure enhancement in the state. Green Hydrogen: The Future of
Gujarat Seeks NDB's Support for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure Enhancement
Shell and Harbour Energy Engage in Arbitration Amid Oil Pricing Disputes
5 mins ago
Shell and Harbour Energy Engage in Arbitration Amid Oil Pricing Disputes
Dan Ram, Renowned International Moderator, to Keynote at Corporate Wellness Retreat
8 mins ago
Dan Ram, Renowned International Moderator, to Keynote at Corporate Wellness Retreat
How SAP DevOps Catalyzes Efficient SAP S/4HANA Migration
2 mins ago
How SAP DevOps Catalyzes Efficient SAP S/4HANA Migration
Infosys Reports Q3 Revenues: Highlights Major Deals and Accolades
2 mins ago
Infosys Reports Q3 Revenues: Highlights Major Deals and Accolades
Infosys Reports Q3 Revenues: Highlights Major Deals and Accolades
2 mins ago
Infosys Reports Q3 Revenues: Highlights Major Deals and Accolades
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: A Cascade of Games, A Variety of Outcomes
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Cascade of Games, A Variety of Outcomes
Health Experts Warn of Respiratory Dangers from E-Cigarettes and Hookah
2 mins
Health Experts Warn of Respiratory Dangers from E-Cigarettes and Hookah
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League
4 mins
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL
5 mins
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
5 mins
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
7 mins
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
7 mins
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
8 mins
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app