Shawn Renner Rejoins Warshauer Electric, Spearheads New Engineering Division in Tinton Falls, NJ

In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation and expertise, Warshauer Electric Supply has welcomed back Shawn Renner as Senior Sales Engineer. Renner, a seasoned professional with a rich history at Warshauer and a recent stint at Michael Baker International, is set to lead the company's latest venture, Warshauer Engineering Services, alongside his role in the Commercial Lighting Department and the Management Team.

Advertisment

Renner's Journey and Expertise

After graduating from The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Renner embarked on his professional journey at Warshauer Electric, where he made significant contributions over seven years. His expertise in commercial lighting, demonstrated through energy audits, lighting layouts, and control projects, marked him as a standout professional. Seeking to broaden his horizon, Renner then joined Michael Baker International, focusing on lighting and electrical design for infrastructure projects across the U.S. It was during this period that Renner achieved his Professional Engineer (PE) license, a testament to his expertise and commitment to engineering excellence.

Impact on Warshauer Electric and Beyond

Advertisment

Renner's return to Warshauer Electric is not merely a homecoming but a strategic enhancement of the company's capabilities. With his PE license and extensive experience, Renner is poised to drive innovation and growth in Warshauer's new Engineering Services division. This move is expected to strengthen the company's position in the competitive commercial lighting market and contribute to its overall growth strategy. His involvement in the Management Team also indicates a broader impact on the company's future direction and operational excellence.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Warshauer Engineering Services

Under Renner's guidance, Warshauer Engineering Services is set to become a cornerstone of the company's offerings, blending technical prowess with strategic vision. The division's focus on cutting-edge engineering solutions for commercial lighting and beyond promises to address the evolving needs of customers while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in electrical engineering and design. Renner's leadership and experience are expected to catalyze significant developments, setting new standards in the industry.

As Warshauer Electric Supply ushers in this new chapter, the broader implications for the industry are clear. With talents like Renner at the helm, the company is not just expanding its services but also contributing to the advancement of engineering standards and practices. This strategic move signals a promising future for Warshauer Electric, its clients, and the electrical engineering landscape at large.