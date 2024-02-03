SharkNinja Set to Revolutionize UK Market with New Product Lineup

SharkNinja, renowned for its Shark and Ninja brands, has recently unveiled a dynamic portfolio of fresh and upgraded products slated for a 2024 UK release. The big reveal took place at a major event in Palma Mallorca, with Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer, intimating the brand's ambitions of broadening its market footprint.

Ninja Thirsti: A Sparkling Addition

In a move likely to shake up the carbonated drinks market, the company presented the Ninja Thirsti, a machine akin to SodaStream. With the promise of customizable fizzy drinks in a range of flavours, the Thirsti aligns itself with the current trend of personalization.

Air Fryer and Purifier: Double Delight

The product lineup also includes the Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer, touting a large capacity while consuming minimal counter space, an ideal solution for compact family kitchens. In parallel, Shark is set to introduce the NeverChange air purifier, featuring a durable filter and real-time air quality monitoring, catering to the growing demand for healthier living spaces.

Outdoor Convenience and Home Hygiene

For the outdoor enthusiasts, the Shark FlexBreeze Fan offers versatility for both indoor and outdoor usage, boasting a misting feature perfect for hot summer days. Complementing this is the Ninja FrostVault Cooler, a portable cooler that maintains fridge-like temperatures for up to six days. On the home front, the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum is an automated cleaning wizard, promising a comprehensive clean-up experience tailor-made for UK homes.

Revolutionizing the Kitchen Experience

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL, an app-controlled barbecue grill that is 30% larger than its predecessor, is also part of the new lineup. The Ninja Combi Multi Cooker Oven and Air Fryer is a multifunctional kitchen marvel promising quick meal preparations. The compact Ninja Blast, a USB-powered personal smoothie maker, and the Shark StainStriker Pet Stain and Spot Cleaner, a potent upholstery cleaner, further diversifies the product range. Ninja Creami Deluxe, an upgraded frozen dessert maker, and the Shark Smoothstyle, an all-in-one hair styling tool, round off the remarkable new lineup.

With these new and upgraded products, SharkNinja aims to consolidate its position in the UK market, challenging conventional home and kitchen gadgets with innovation and practicality.