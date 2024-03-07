SharkNinja Partners with Horizon Next for Data-Driven Marketing Strategy to Boost Retail and DTC Growth

SharkNinja, a leader in household appliances and cleaning solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Horizon Next. The collaboration aims to harness the power of data analytics and personalized marketing to accelerate SharkNinja's growth in both direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels and retail outlets. Horizon Next plans to deploy its proprietary connected marketing platform, blu., to unearth valuable consumer insights that will drive personalized marketing efforts, enhancing consumer engagement and fostering brand and business success.

Horizon Next will be providing comprehensive support across brand, DTC, and retail marketing initiatives in the United States, utilizing a dynamic mix of media channels. This includes video, social, search, digital, programmatic, audio, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with additional support from Horizon's specialty groups, HS&E, and Nightmarket. The partnership is strategically positioned to leverage Horizon Next's unique expertise in the DTC domain, its ability to drive retail sales effectively, and its passion for assisting brands in achieving breakthrough success with smart, efficient strategies.

“Next is thrilled to support a company like SharkNinja. Our experience in elevating challenger brands to leadership positions, our expertise in growing DTC brands and driving consumers to retail locations allows us to flex our strategy and innovation to support the SharkNinja portfolio in a truly unique way,” stated , President of Horizon Next. SharkNinja's choice to partner with Horizon Next underscores the latter's role as an industry innovator, one that's poised to help SharkNinja create new product categories and achieve market leadership through data-driven insights and marketing strategies.

Horizon Next, a division of Horizon Media, boasts 636 employees and manages over in client investments, showcasing its prowess in the marketing domain. Under the leadership of , the group has emerged as a vanguard in data-driven, innovative marketing solutions. Horizon Media, recognized as the largest media agency by the Ad Age Data Center 2023, is renowned for delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative brands. Founded in 1989, Horizon Media has consistently been acknowledged for its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and maintaining high workplace satisfaction levels.

SharkNinja's partnership with Horizon Next marks a significant step in leveraging advanced analytics and personalized marketing to not only engage consumers more effectively but also to drive substantial growth across both its retail and direct-to-consumer channels. This strategic move underscores the increasing importance of data-driven strategies in today's competitive marketplace and highlights the potential of innovative collaborations to redefine industry standards and deliver tangible business outcomes.