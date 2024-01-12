en English
Agriculture

Sharjah and Tunisia Chambers Discuss Enhancing Business Cooperation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Sharjah and Tunisia Chambers Discuss Enhancing Business Cooperation

Representatives from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax, Tunisia, recently convened at the SCCI headquarters. The meeting, aimed at enhancing cooperation between the Sharjah and Tunisia business communities, was marked with discussions on the exchange of commercial delegations, joint events, and coordination to encourage participation in exhibitions in both regions.

Unveiling Opportunities through Bilateral Discussions

Present at the meeting were SCCI Chairman Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Taoufik Hachicha from the Foreign Relations Committee of the Sfax Chamber, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI. The discussions revolved around leveraging the robust UAE-Tunisia ties to unearth lucrative prospects across prominent economic sectors of both nations.

Invitation to the 14th Mediterranean Agriculture and Agribusiness Exhibition

The SCCI received an invitation from the Tunisian side to participate in the 14th Mediterranean Agriculture and Agribusiness Exhibition at the Sfax International Fair. Scheduled to take place in mid-May in Sfax, the exhibition is a significant event in the agricultural and food industries.

Appreciating SCCI’s Role in Strengthening Business Relations

The representative from Tunisia commended the SCCI for its unwavering efforts to consolidate Sharjah-Tunisia business ties. They praised the SCCI for enhancing coordination efforts to increase the exchange of expertise and mutual visits, as well as facilitating business operations between the two sides. The SCCI was recognized for its role in encouraging the sharing of promising investment opportunities in sectors such as industry, food, building, construction, and agriculture.

Agriculture Business Tunisia
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

