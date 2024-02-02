Shakawath Hossain: The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh

The apex of the hospitality industry in South Asia gathered in Kathmandu, Nepal, for the 12th Edition of the HI-AIM Conference, a celebration of industry excellence. In this event, Shakawath Hossain, a notable figure in Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism sector, was bestowed with the esteemed title of 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh'. This distinction is in recognition of Hossain's exceptional contributions to the development of the hospitality sector in Bangladesh, marking him as the first Bangladeshi to receive this prestigious award.

A Lifetime of Dedication

With over two decades of involvement in the industry, Hossain's career serves as an inspiring map for others in the field. Hossain, currently the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, has worked with leading international hotel chains over the course of his illustrious career. His commitment to excellence in his professional journey has significantly shaped the hospitality landscape in Bangladesh.

Contributions Beyond Business

Beyond his business achievements, Hossain has shown a remarkable dedication to social initiatives aimed at empowering the underprivileged youth. He has been instrumental in setting up training programs, providing aspiring hoteliers from disadvantaged backgrounds a chance to learn and grow in the industry. His commitment to sustainable business practices and mentoring junior executives onto management positions further underscores his comprehensive involvement in the industry.

A Standard-Bearer for the Industry

The HI-AIM Conference, held in association with Marriott International, brings together leading professionals and experts from across the South Asian region. This year, alongside Hossain, five other industry titans were recognized for their contributions to the field. Hossain's recognition, however, stands out as it sets a new precedent for Bangladeshi hoteliers, casting a spotlight on the growth and potential of the hospitality sector in Bangladesh. Hossain's strategic leadership and unwavering dedication serve as a beacon, guiding the industry towards a promising future.