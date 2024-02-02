Shakawath Hossain: First Bangladeshi Hotelier Awarded 'Best Hotelier' at HI-AIM Conference

In a landmark achievement for Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism industry, Shakawath Hossain was conferred the title of 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh' at the 12th Edition of the HI-AIM Conference in Kathmandu, Nepal. The accolade shines a spotlight on Hossain's monumental contributions to Bangladesh's hospitality sector over his illustrious 20-year career, making him the first Bangladeshi hotelier to receive such a prestigious honor.

Path to Excellence

Shakawath Hossain's track record is studded with instances of leadership and innovation. His journey traverses roles in various leadership positions with renowned international hotel chains such as Starwood International and Marriott International. Currently, as the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, Hossain oversees both operational and upcoming hotels, steering the company towards greater heights in the global hospitality panorama.

An Academic Beacon

Hossain's commendable efforts extend beyond his business pursuits. He is also an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher pursuing a PhD in Tourism & Hospitality Management. His academic inclinations not only enrich his own knowledge and understanding of the industry but also inspire and guide aspiring professionals in the field.

Championing Social Impact

Perhaps what sets Hossain apart is his unwavering commitment to social impact. He actively collaborates with NGOs and the government to establish training opportunities for disadvantaged and handicapped youth. His dedication to fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment within the industry underscores his vision for a more equitable hospitality sector in Bangladesh.

Shakawath Hossain's recognition as 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh' is a testament to his excellence, innovation, and commitment to sustainable practices in hospitality. It sets a high standard for the industry in Bangladesh and paves the way for future leaders to follow in his footsteps.