SFIO Moves to Freeze Assets of Deloitte, BSR Over Auditing Failures

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has lodged a petition against the former auditors of IL&FS Financial, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, and BSR and Associates, an affiliate of KPMG, at the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The SFIO is seeking to freeze the assets of these auditing firms under section 140(5) of the Companies Act, which addresses the removal of auditors. The allegation is that these firms neglected their auditing responsibilities during their tenure with IL&FS Financial from 2015 to 2019.

Legal Battle: Bombay High Court to Supreme Court

The move by the SFIO comes after the Bombay High Court ruled in favor of the auditors, declaring that proceedings under section 140(5) cannot be initiated once an auditor has resigned. This decision was contested by the SFIO in the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the SFIO's interpretation. The Supreme Court argued that letting auditors escape liability by resigning could lead to persistent frauds.

Auditors' Response

The auditors have now initiated a review petition in the Supreme Court, which is slated to be heard in the second week of March. The IL&FS financial scandal, involving a sum of around Rs 91,000 crore, was exposed in 2018 when the company and its subsidiaries began defaulting on loans. As a countermeasure, the government replaced the IL&FS board to regain control of the situation.

Silence from Auditing Firms

Representatives from KPMG and Deloitte have refrained from commenting on the matter, stating that it is subjudice. The seriousness of the allegations and the potential implications for the auditors underline the gravity of the situation and its potential impact on the auditing industry.