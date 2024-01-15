en English
Business

Sensory Marketing: The Next Big Revolution in Customer Experience

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
Sensory Marketing: The Next Big Revolution in Customer Experience

In recent years, the world has witnessed an evolving landscape where digital platforms play a pivotal role in marketing strategies across various industries. The furniture industry, for instance, has leveraged personalized and targeted messages on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Snapchat, reaching different age groups more effectively. This transition to digital marketing has undoubtedly optimized advertising investments, but a fresh approach is on the horizon.

The Surge of Sensory Marketing

The dawn of 2024 brings with it a novel trend set to revolutionize the way brands connect with customers – sense-based marketing. Studies indicate a surge in academic interest in this approach over the last year, suggesting that its potential remains largely untapped. Brands have begun to harness the power of all five senses in enhancing brand perception. From the distinctive sting of mouthwash to the recognizable sound of a Sharpie pen, sensory cues have proven instrumental in creating more immersive experiences for consumers.

Personalization, AI, and Immersive Experiences

As we move forward, personalization, empathy-powered AI, and immersive experiences are predicted to shape the landscape of customer experience. AI will delve into customer behavior to craft bespoke experiences, chatbots will be equipped with emotional intelligence, and brands will design immersive playgrounds where physical and digital realms intertwine. Sustainability, another paramount factor, will be at the forefront of this evolution, embodying the future of customer experience – personalized, immersive, and deeply meaningful.

The Role of Neustar in Mobile-Marketing

Neustar’s Media Intelligence Report, a critical tool in mobile-marketing, provides insights for result-driven marketing, including market share and customer distribution based on company size and geography. With a 0.08% market share, Neustar’s top industries include Technology, Consulting, and Social Media. As of 2024, a significant number of companies, over 178, have integrated Neustar into their mobile-marketing strategies, with a majority of customers being from the United States.

Retail Industry Evolution

The retail industry has seen a rapid evolution, marked by a shift to e-commerce and an emphasis on omnichannel experiences, direct-to-customer interactions, personalization, and consumer choice. The global pandemic has further accelerated these changes, altering consumer purchasing behavior and highlighting the importance of sustainability.

In conclusion, as we embrace an era where a broader range of consumer product companies are expected to employ sensory marketing techniques more extensively, it is evident that the future of marketing will be about creating stronger, more memorable connections and experiences with brands.

Business
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

