Business

Senior Care Authority Expands Footprint, Earns Recognitions for Innovation and Culture

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Senior Care Authority Expands Footprint, Earns Recognitions for Innovation and Culture

Senior Care Authority, a renowned elder care consulting and senior placement company, celebrates a significant milestone with the addition of over 20 new franchise locations in 2023. This expansion showcases the company’s remarkable growth, now operating across 30 states in more than 100 locations, an undeniable testament to the rising demand for comprehensive senior care services.

Recognized for Innovation and Culture

Senior Care Authority’s innovative approach to elder care has not gone unnoticed. Franchise Business Review, a leading market research firm in the franchise industry, has showered the company with several recognitions. These include rankings in the Top 100 for categories such as Most Innovative, Recession-Proof, Low-Cost, Franchise for Women, and Company Culture. These accolades bear witness to the company’s commitment to fostering a supportive, values-driven culture that promotes collaboration and excellence in service delivery.

Personalized Services and Unique Offerings

Senior Care Authority is renowned for its personalized services, tailored to cater to the unique needs of seniors and their families. Among its innovative offerings are the Beyond Driving with Dignity self-assessment program for senior drivers, elder care consulting, and placement services. It also offers the EASE (Employee Assistance for Solutions in Eldercare) program, another testament to its commitment to comprehensive and personalized elder care.

Optimistic for the Future

Frank Samson, the founder of Senior Care Authority, attributes the company’s growth and industry recognition to the dedication of the franchisees and the escalating demand for elder care services. Laura Alexander, Vice President of Franchise Development, expresses optimism for continued growth and a more significant market share in the future. Comprising trained advisors, the company’s network excels at assisting families with various needs, including assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and healthcare system navigation. Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2014, Senior Care Authority continues to prioritize compassionate and personalized care for seniors.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

