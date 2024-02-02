Sempra Infrastructure Pairs with JBIC to Advance Decarbonization

Sempra Infrastructure, a Sempra subsidiary, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), taking a significant step towards global decarbonization. This collaboration is designed to enhance the international energy supply chain through initiatives centered around liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and other decarbonization projects. The partnership has its sights set on creating secure and affordable energy infrastructures that advance carbon sequestration and clean hydrogen.

Journey towards Decarbonization

The partnership between Sempra Infrastructure and JBIC is set to explore opportunities to propel the energy transition through LNG, hydrogen, and other decarbonization initiatives in the United States and Japan. The focus is on enhancing LNG and hydrogen infrastructure, potentially improving efficiency and reducing costs, aligning with the general market trend towards cleaner energy sources. JBIC's involvement indicates robust financial backing, reflecting the mutual commitment to reducing carbon emissions on a global scale.

Deepening Ties with Japan

Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, expressed enthusiasm about expanding their decade-long relationship with JBIC. This partnership demonstrates the company's commitment to reducing carbon intensity and developing net-zero energy infrastructure. Sempra Infrastructure has a history of working with Japanese companies, evident in projects like the Cameron LNG facility and the ReaCH4 Project, exploring decarbonization through e-natural gas, and the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration Project, with Japanese partners.

Aligning Goals with Bilateral Agreement

These initiatives echo the Memorandum of Cooperation between the U.S. Department of Energy and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which emphasizes on carbon capture, storage, and recycling technologies. The MOU with JBIC supports the objectives of this bilateral agreement and contributes to Japan's goal of securing a stable energy supply while creating business opportunities for Japanese companies. However, it should be noted that the MOU is non-binding, and the actual execution of any projects will depend on finalizing commercial agreements, obtaining necessary permits, securing financing, and reaching a final investment decision.