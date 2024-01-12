Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future

The semiconductor industry is experiencing a much-awaited resurgence as global chip sales soared by 5.3% in November 2023, the first year-over-year increase since August 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). This rebound, indicative of the industry’s resilience, is largely attributed to the easing of inflation and robust demand from major markets such as China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

Easing Inflation and Strong Demand Fuelling the Rally

The semiconductor sector, which grappled with a supply-chain crisis in 2021 and sales challenges due to inflationary pressures in 2022, is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The surge in sales is a testament to the industry’s capacity to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity, positioning it for a strong performance through 2024.

Tech Integration and Advanced Technologies Propelling Growth

The continuous demand for semiconductors is expected to be driven by the integration of consumer electronics and the implementation of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and machine learning. These technologies, forming the backbone of the digital age, demand high-performance chips, thereby fuelling the sector’s growth.

A Promising Forecast for Global Semiconductor Sales

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) predicts a 13.1% increase in global semiconductor sales, touching $588.4 billion in 2024. This encouraging forecast underscores the industry’s potential for further expansion and signifies a positive phase for semiconductor stocks.

Investors are being encouraged to consider semiconductor stocks such as NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). These companies, poised for growth, represent promising investment opportunities in light of the industry’s optimistic outlook. NVIDIA, for instance, is expected to see a revenue growth of 55% in 2024, while Micron and Intel are also projected to enjoy growth opportunities.