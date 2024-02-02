Sela and Adidas Announce Strategic Partnership for Global Impact

In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of sporting goods and live events, Sela, a leading live events company, and adidas, a globally renowned sporting goods brand, have announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration is rooted in shared values, a commitment to innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, with a global vision that places a special emphasis on activities in Saudi Arabia.

Strategic Collaboration for Global Impact

At the heart of this partnership is the aim to create new youth programs and tap into shared expertise across the sport and lifestyle sectors, in a bid to exert a positive influence. The intent is to leverage the unique strengths of each company to co-create products and experiences that resonate with consumers worldwide.

Harnessing the Transformative Power of Sports and Lifestyle

The alliance is not just about business growth. It's dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of sports and lifestyle to empower young people, promote inclusivity, and encourage healthy living. In this vein, Sela, also the sponsor of Newcastle United, will explore opportunities in retail, brand activation, sponsorships, events, grassroots programs, and collaborative content with adidas.

An Anticipated Industry Revolution

Your football jersey might soon be more than just a piece of merchandise. It might be a symbol of a revolution in the sports and lifestyle industry. Ibrahim Mohtaseb, SVP at Sela, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with adidas. He anticipates that it will set new industry standards and produce innovative solutions that will appeal to consumers globally, and particularly in Saudi Arabia.

This partnership promises a new chapter in the field of sports and lifestyle, with its focus on youth empowerment and strategic collaboration. It not only represents a new direction for Sela and adidas but signifies a major shift in how companies in the sport and lifestyle sectors might approach their strategic initiatives in the future.