Sedgwick Appoints Robert Johnson as President of Public Sector Division

Robert Johnson, a seasoned veteran with over three decades in the claims and managed care industry, has been appointed as the president of Sedgwick's public sector division, Sedgwick Government Solutions. This strategic move is set to bolster the company's services catering to the unique needs of federal, state, and local government agencies.

Advertisment

A Rich Tapestry of Experience

Johnson's career is a testament to his deep-rooted expertise in specialized health and wellness programs. Jim Ryan, Sedgwick's COO, praised Johnson's extensive experience and understanding of these programs, which are expected to greatly benefit the complex requirements of the government sector.

Johnson has a history of leading the integration of operations and the launch of new customer programs at Sedgwick. His role as president will focus on expanding public sector solutions and creating more opportunities for their clients.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for Sedgwick Government Solutions

Sedgwick Government Solutions, established in July 2023, is poised to support government entities in various capacities. These include third-party administration, workers' compensation claims, case management, provider networks, and property loss adjusting across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Under Johnson's leadership, Sedgwick Government Solutions aims to provide essential services to government agencies, leveraging his extensive background in the industry.

As Johnson embarks on this new chapter, his focus will be on enhancing the company's offerings for the public sector. With his wealth of experience and commitment to specialized health and wellness programs, Sedgwick Government Solutions is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Robert Johnson's appointment marks a significant milestone for Sedgwick Government Solutions, signaling their dedication to providing top-tier services tailored to the intricate requirements of federal, state, and local government agencies.