Securing AirPods Pro 2: A Guide to Lanyard Options

Apple’s latest wireless marvel, the AirPods Pro 2, have taken a leap in design innovation, featuring a unique metal inlet on the side designated as a lanyard holster. This innovative addition allows users to secure their AirPods by attaching a lanyard to the case, adding a layer of security and convenience. While Apple does not produce its own lanyards for the AirPods Pro 2, numerous third-party options have surfaced, catering to diverse tastes and budgets.

Exploring the Lanyard Landscape

Apple’s website features the AirPods Pro 2 Incase Lanyard for $12.95, a versatile product that can be worn as a wrist loop or clipped on bags. For those looking for a more pocket-friendly alternative, Spigen, a renowned tech accessories brand, has a universal adjustable hand-wrist strap lanyard that costs half the price.

Color and Variety

For users who enjoy changing things up and personalizing their accessories, there are packs with multiple lanyards available. A set of six adjustable nylon wristlet straps offering a rainbow of colors is available for under $7. YUOWO, another brand, offers a five-pack of reflective hand straps designed to stand out, available on Amazon for under $10. Foshine also presents a six-pack of colorful nylon lanyards for $9.99.

More Options and User Recommendations

Amazon serves as a treasure trove of lanyard options for the AirPods Pro 2. However, the real gems can be found in the comments section where users share their preferred choices, offering valuable insights and feedback. From Etsy sellers offering unique 3D AirPod cases to best-selling options like the Cute Bracelet Keychain Protective Cover, the choices are as varied as they are intriguing.