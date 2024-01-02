en English
Business

SecuGen Corporation Ventures into Standalone Smart Card Reader Market with IQ SC1

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
SecuGen Corporation, a pioneer in optical fingerprint technology, has forayed into the standalone smart card reader market with the launch of the SecuGen IQ SC1 contact smart card reader. With an illustrious reputation for integrated fingerprint and smart card reader devices, the company’s latest release is crafted to cater to the rigorous demands of smart card-based applications.

Technical Sophistication of the IQ SC1

The IQ SC1 boasts a USB full speed interface, a remarkable read/write speed of up to 600 kbps, and an impressive durability of 200,000 card insertion cycles. These features amalgamate to make the device a symbol of resilience and speed. The IQ SC1 is not just another smart card reader in the market; it is a manifestation of SecuGen’s commitment to excellence and quality.

Certifications and Compatibility

Apart from its technical prowess, the IQ SC1 stands certified for EMV Level 1 (Contact) and PBOC, thus making it a perfect fit for e-Banking and e-Payment applications. It is compatible with a myriad of operating systems including Windows, Solaris, Linux, and macOS, and Android mobile devices (versions 3.1 and above). The IQ SC1’s broad compatibility ensures its seamless integration into multiple environments, offering convenience and versatility to its users.

Availability and Future Outlook

The IQ SC1 is available globally through SecuGen’s extensive network of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), software companies, and systems integrators. This release, a direct response to customer inquiries for smart card readers, aims to equip SecuGen’s reseller partners with a wider product spectrum to offer comprehensive biometric solutions. As SecuGen continues to expand its product range, it reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, rugged, and high-performance products across various industries and applications.

Business Security
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

