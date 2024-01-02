SecuGen Corporation Ventures into Standalone Smart Card Reader Market with IQ SC1

SecuGen Corporation, a pioneer in optical fingerprint technology, has forayed into the standalone smart card reader market with the launch of the SecuGen IQ SC1 contact smart card reader. With an illustrious reputation for integrated fingerprint and smart card reader devices, the company’s latest release is crafted to cater to the rigorous demands of smart card-based applications.

Technical Sophistication of the IQ SC1

The IQ SC1 boasts a USB full speed interface, a remarkable read/write speed of up to 600 kbps, and an impressive durability of 200,000 card insertion cycles. These features amalgamate to make the device a symbol of resilience and speed. The IQ SC1 is not just another smart card reader in the market; it is a manifestation of SecuGen’s commitment to excellence and quality.

Certifications and Compatibility

Apart from its technical prowess, the IQ SC1 stands certified for EMV Level 1 (Contact) and PBOC, thus making it a perfect fit for e-Banking and e-Payment applications. It is compatible with a myriad of operating systems including Windows, Solaris, Linux, and macOS, and Android mobile devices (versions 3.1 and above). The IQ SC1’s broad compatibility ensures its seamless integration into multiple environments, offering convenience and versatility to its users.

Availability and Future Outlook

The IQ SC1 is available globally through SecuGen’s extensive network of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), software companies, and systems integrators. This release, a direct response to customer inquiries for smart card readers, aims to equip SecuGen’s reseller partners with a wider product spectrum to offer comprehensive biometric solutions. As SecuGen continues to expand its product range, it reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, rugged, and high-performance products across various industries and applications.