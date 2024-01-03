Sechaba Brewery Holdings Announces Closed Period Ahead of Financial Results Publication

Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange under the share code SECHABA, is in the final stages of preparing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company anticipates that the publication of these results will occur on or around March 29, 2024.

Compliance with Best Practices in Corporate Governance

In a demonstration of good corporate governance and adherence to the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules, Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited has initiated a closed period. This period commenced on January 1, 2024, and will extend until the day the company’s financial results are published. During this time, any trading of Sechaba Brewery’s shares by the directors, management, or staff is strictly prohibited.

Preventing Insider Trading

This precautionary measure is designed to prevent insider trading. The company’s directors, management, and staff potentially have access to non-public, price-sensitive information. The release of such information could significantly influence the company’s share price. Hence, the trading prohibition ensures a level playing field for all investors.

Steps Taken by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Sechaba Brewery, including Chairman T. Tau, Managing Director M. Nteta, and members M Mokone, J. Ramesh, B. Paya, M. Tshekedi, G. Dibotelo, and L. Morapedi, have taken proactive measures to ensure compliance with this stipulation. They have informed brokers and transfer secretaries about the closed period, underlining the importance of adhering to this compliance notice.