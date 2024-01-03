en English
Botswana

Sechaba Brewery Holdings Announces Closed Period Ahead of Financial Results Publication

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange under the share code SECHABA, is in the final stages of preparing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company anticipates that the publication of these results will occur on or around March 29, 2024.

Compliance with Best Practices in Corporate Governance

In a demonstration of good corporate governance and adherence to the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules, Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited has initiated a closed period. This period commenced on January 1, 2024, and will extend until the day the company’s financial results are published. During this time, any trading of Sechaba Brewery’s shares by the directors, management, or staff is strictly prohibited.

Preventing Insider Trading

This precautionary measure is designed to prevent insider trading. The company’s directors, management, and staff potentially have access to non-public, price-sensitive information. The release of such information could significantly influence the company’s share price. Hence, the trading prohibition ensures a level playing field for all investors.

Steps Taken by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Sechaba Brewery, including Chairman T. Tau, Managing Director M. Nteta, and members M Mokone, J. Ramesh, B. Paya, M. Tshekedi, G. Dibotelo, and L. Morapedi, have taken proactive measures to ensure compliance with this stipulation. They have informed brokers and transfer secretaries about the closed period, underlining the importance of adhering to this compliance notice.

Botswana Business
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

