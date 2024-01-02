SEC Charges Brooge Energy Limited with Fraud, Pomerantz LLP Investigates

On December 22, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared charges against UAE-based oil firm, Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge”), and two of its former executives: former CEO Nicolaas Lammert Paardenkooper and former Chief Strategy Officer and Interim CEO, Lina Saheb. The charges, based on an SEC investigation, allege that Brooge significantly overstated its revenues by 30 to 80 percent in its SEC filings between 2018 and early 2021. The fraudulent activities reportedly involved securities worth up to $500 million.

Fraudulent Accounting and Offering Conduct

The SEC charges detail a scheme where Brooge allegedly fabricated invoices to exaggerate revenues by more than $70 million over three years from its oil facilities in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. Brooge is said to have provided these counterfeit invoices to its auditors to cover up the overstated revenues. The SEC found that Paardenkooper and Saheb were either aware of these fraudulent practices or recklessly ignorant of them.

Legal Implications and Settlement

In the wake of these charges, Brooge agreed not to issue the $500 million in securities. The company also consented to pay a $5 million civil penalty without admitting or denying any wrongdoing. Additionally, Paardenkooper and Saheb each agreed to pay $100,000 in civil penalties and received permanent officer and director bars.

Investor Implications and Legal Action

The announcement of the SEC charges led to a significant drop in Brooge’s stock price during intraday trading. In response, Pomerantz LLP, a law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, announced an investigation on behalf of investors into the claims of securities fraud and other illegal business practices by Brooge. Pomerantz LLP seeks to represent these affected investors, with a long history of involvement in similar legal actions and a track record of recovering billions of dollars for class members.