en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sebastian Rice Joins Markel as Head of Business Development for Europe

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Sebastian Rice Joins Markel as Head of Business Development for Europe

Markel Group Inc. has welcomed Sebastian Rice as the new Senior Underwriter and head of Business Development for Europe. In this role, Rice is expected to help Markel expand its trade credit portfolio and solidify its preeminent position in the excess of loss (XoL) trade credit insurance market.

A Veteran in Trade Credit

Equipped with over two decades of experience in the trade credit industry, Rice brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Markel. His professional journey includes a substantial tenure at QBE Europe, where he served as the head of Commercial Underwriting. The insights and relationships he has cultivated over the years will be invaluable to Markel as it continues to grow.

Fostering Growth and Relationships

Based in Markel’s London office, Rice will be at the forefront of business development in Europe. His responsibilities will involve nurturing pivotal global client relationships, exploring new markets, and fostering long-term broker relationships. This is not just a reflection of Markel’s people-first approach but also a testament to its commitment to trade credit and strategy to bring in top underwriting talent.

Reporting to Phil Amlot

Rice will be reporting to Phil Amlot, the Senior Underwriter and head of Portfolio – Global – Trade Credit at Markel International. Amlot has expressed full confidence in Rice’s appointment, praising his reputation among brokers and his proven track record in the industry.

Markel is renowned for its specialized insurance solutions designed to handle complex risk management needs across various divisions. These include Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance, along with its portfolio protection and insurance-linked securities operations.

0
Business Europe
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
A confluence of financial, technological, and societal developments have made headlines across the globe recently. In a surprising turn of events, S&P Global Ratings has revised Colombia’s credit rating outlook to negative. Despite the country’s efforts to regain its investment grade status, this decision, which analysts from Wall Street banks and investors have deemed unexpected
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
12 mins ago
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
13 mins ago
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
3 mins ago
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
8 mins ago
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
8 mins ago
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
Latest Headlines
World News
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
1 min
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
2 mins
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
3 mins
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
4 mins
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
4 mins
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
8 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
8 mins
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
9 mins
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
9 mins
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
34 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app