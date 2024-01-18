Sebastian Rice Joins Markel as Head of Business Development for Europe

Markel Group Inc. has welcomed Sebastian Rice as the new Senior Underwriter and head of Business Development for Europe. In this role, Rice is expected to help Markel expand its trade credit portfolio and solidify its preeminent position in the excess of loss (XoL) trade credit insurance market.

A Veteran in Trade Credit

Equipped with over two decades of experience in the trade credit industry, Rice brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Markel. His professional journey includes a substantial tenure at QBE Europe, where he served as the head of Commercial Underwriting. The insights and relationships he has cultivated over the years will be invaluable to Markel as it continues to grow.

Fostering Growth and Relationships

Based in Markel’s London office, Rice will be at the forefront of business development in Europe. His responsibilities will involve nurturing pivotal global client relationships, exploring new markets, and fostering long-term broker relationships. This is not just a reflection of Markel’s people-first approach but also a testament to its commitment to trade credit and strategy to bring in top underwriting talent.

Reporting to Phil Amlot

Rice will be reporting to Phil Amlot, the Senior Underwriter and head of Portfolio – Global – Trade Credit at Markel International. Amlot has expressed full confidence in Rice’s appointment, praising his reputation among brokers and his proven track record in the industry.

Markel is renowned for its specialized insurance solutions designed to handle complex risk management needs across various divisions. These include Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance, along with its portfolio protection and insurance-linked securities operations.