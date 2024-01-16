Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Diageo End Business Relationship, Settle Disputes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and London-based spirits company, Diageo, have officially settled their disputes, bringing an end to their business relationship. The settlement marks the conclusion of a monthslong conflict that saw Combs accusing Diageo of racial discrimination and neglecting the vodka and tequila brands he was associated with, specifically Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila.

The Lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleged that Diageo marketed these spirits as 'urban' brands. Combs argued that the company did not provide adequate support for his DeLeón brand of tequila and treated his product line 'worse than others because he is Black.'

Settlement Terms

Although the detailed terms of the settlement were not disclosed, the agreement stipulates that the two parties will have no ongoing business relationship, effectively removing Combs from further involvement in DeLeón and Cîroc vodka. As part of the settlement, Combs has agreed to withdraw all allegations and to dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice, an indication that the case cannot be reopened in the future.

History of the Partnership

The partnership between Combs Wines and Spirits and Diageo began in 2007 with the promotion of Ciroc and expanded in 2013 when they jointly purchased DeLeon. Diageo, one of the largest spirits companies in the world, owns over 200 brands, including Don Julio and Johnnie Walker.

The settlement brings closure to a bitter legal battle, which also included an attempt by Diageo to prevent Combs from appearing in DeLeon tequila advertisements after allegations of rape and abuse were made against him by singer Cassie. These allegations were settled separately.