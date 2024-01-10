SEALSQ Corp Revolutionizes Semiconductor Industry with Rapid Chip Personalization Service

SEALSQ Corp, a leader in semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and Post-Quantum technology, has announced an accelerated 4-week lead-time ‘on-Package’ chip personalization service. The service is tailored to Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, enabling them to order secure elements from the VaultIC range personalized with certificates and keys in small quantities. The new offering is a departure from the traditional semiconductor industry’s larger volumes and extended lead times, offering a rapid and flexible solution that addresses the demand for small-batch trials before scaling up.

A Novel Approach to Semiconductor Personalization

SEALSQ’s new service allows clients to receive pre-loaded chips in quantities from 1,000 to 20,000 units per reel. It caters to the unique demands of IoT device makers who require small-batch manufacturing for trial runs. This innovative approach contrasts with the customary practices in the semiconductor industry, which typically involve larger order volumes and longer lead times. The 4-week lead time is a significant reduction, enabling faster product development and deployment.

Addressing IoT Security Standards and Regulations

SEALSQ’s service extends beyond rapid semiconductor personalization. It aims to provide integrated security solutions that align with emerging IoT security standards and regulations. These include the Matter specification, US Cyber Trust Mark, and the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act. By offering pre-provisioned secure elements and managed PKI-as-a-Service, SEALSQ enables clients to achieve compliance swiftly and cost-effectively, saving both time and money.

Prepared for Future Threats

In addition to addressing present-day security requirements, SEALSQ is also eyeing the future horizon. The company is committed to developing products that can withstand potential threats posed by quantum computing. The statement from Chris LaPre of the Connectivity Standards Alliance underscores the value of SEALSQ’s offerings for Smart Home device manufacturers. Carlos Moreira, SEALSQ’s CEO, also emphasizes the combined benefits of their PKI and provisioning services, positioning the company as a comprehensive solution provider in the IoT security space.