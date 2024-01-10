en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEALSQ Corp Revolutionizes Semiconductor Industry with Rapid Chip Personalization Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
SEALSQ Corp Revolutionizes Semiconductor Industry with Rapid Chip Personalization Service

SEALSQ Corp, a leader in semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and Post-Quantum technology, has announced an accelerated 4-week lead-time ‘on-Package’ chip personalization service. The service is tailored to Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, enabling them to order secure elements from the VaultIC range personalized with certificates and keys in small quantities. The new offering is a departure from the traditional semiconductor industry’s larger volumes and extended lead times, offering a rapid and flexible solution that addresses the demand for small-batch trials before scaling up.

A Novel Approach to Semiconductor Personalization

SEALSQ’s new service allows clients to receive pre-loaded chips in quantities from 1,000 to 20,000 units per reel. It caters to the unique demands of IoT device makers who require small-batch manufacturing for trial runs. This innovative approach contrasts with the customary practices in the semiconductor industry, which typically involve larger order volumes and longer lead times. The 4-week lead time is a significant reduction, enabling faster product development and deployment.

Addressing IoT Security Standards and Regulations

SEALSQ’s service extends beyond rapid semiconductor personalization. It aims to provide integrated security solutions that align with emerging IoT security standards and regulations. These include the Matter specification, US Cyber Trust Mark, and the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act. By offering pre-provisioned secure elements and managed PKI-as-a-Service, SEALSQ enables clients to achieve compliance swiftly and cost-effectively, saving both time and money.

Prepared for Future Threats

In addition to addressing present-day security requirements, SEALSQ is also eyeing the future horizon. The company is committed to developing products that can withstand potential threats posed by quantum computing. The statement from Chris LaPre of the Connectivity Standards Alliance underscores the value of SEALSQ’s offerings for Smart Home device manufacturers. Carlos Moreira, SEALSQ’s CEO, also emphasizes the combined benefits of their PKI and provisioning services, positioning the company as a comprehensive solution provider in the IoT security space.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Michael Bauer Celebrates One Year at Feizy: Fostering Growth and Innovation
With over two decades of experience in the interior design and home furnishings industries, Michael Bauer recently marked his first anniversary as the Director of Trade Relations at Feizy, an esteemed international rug brand. Bauer’s contributions to the industry, including his work with the Dallas Market Center and numerous trade organizations and nonprofits, have earned
Michael Bauer Celebrates One Year at Feizy: Fostering Growth and Innovation
EDF to Invest £300M in Sizewell B for Potential Lifespan Extension
3 mins ago
EDF to Invest £300M in Sizewell B for Potential Lifespan Extension
Koodo and Virgin Plus Unveil New Mobile Plans Following Boxing Week
3 mins ago
Koodo and Virgin Plus Unveil New Mobile Plans Following Boxing Week
North America AIOps Platform Market Expected to Surge to US$ 8,810.61 Million by 2028
1 min ago
North America AIOps Platform Market Expected to Surge to US$ 8,810.61 Million by 2028
SEALSQ Corp Announces Significant Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments in Post-Quantum Technology
2 mins ago
SEALSQ Corp Announces Significant Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments in Post-Quantum Technology
Navitas Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Janet Chou as New CFO
2 mins ago
Navitas Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Janet Chou as New CFO
Latest Headlines
World News
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
13 seconds
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
22 seconds
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
29 seconds
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
58 seconds
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
1 min
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
2 mins
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
2 mins
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
2 mins
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
3 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app