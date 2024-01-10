en English
SEALSQ Corp Announces Significant Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments in Post-Quantum Technology

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
SEALSQ Corp, a global leader in semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products, has announced a significant revenue surge, reaching a milestone of $30 million. This represents a 29% increase from the previous fiscal year, surpassing their Q3 outlook of over 20%. The growth has been attributed to the robust market demand for SEALSQ’s Secure Elements and Matter-related products, alongside the innovative integration of IoT security, identity protection, and cloud services.

Strategic Investments and Future Plans

Carlos Moreira, the CEO of SEALSQ, expressed optimism about the company’s performance, attributing the success to innovative approaches in integrating cutting-edge technologies. The company announced strategic investments in post-quantum resistant technology research and development and the transformative SEALCOIN project aimed at revolutionizing the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) economy. These ventures are expected to generate substantial returns from 2025 onwards.

Revenue Diversification and Growth Strategy

SEALSQ is taking a forward-looking approach by diversifying its revenue streams, anticipating new income from cyber trust mark standards and Matter certification. The company is also investing in the WISeSat picosatellite constellation, aimed at enhancing satellite-IoT device connectivity. As part of their growth strategy, SEALSQ is investing in next-generation semiconductor technology, expanding its U.S. market presence, enhancing production and supply chain efficiency, and developing trust services.

Preparation for Transitional Year

The company is bracing for a transitional year in 2024, expecting a temporary slowdown in revenue growth due to shifts in semiconductor technology. However, SEALSQ remains optimistic about the future, with a strong focus on securing new business opportunities and delivering exceptional products for sustainable growth and a strengthened market position.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

