Sealord Acquires Independent Fisheries Becoming the Largest Seafood Business in New Zealand

Sealord, New Zealand's leading fishing company, has announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Independent Fisheries, a significant move that effectively makes it the nation's largest seafood business measured by revenue. The historic deal, which was initially agreed upon last year, recently received the necessary approvals from the Commerce Commission and the Overseas Investment Office, paving the way for a new chapter in New Zealand's seafood industry.

Sealord's Monumental Acquisition

The acquisition encompasses a staggering 46,000 metric tons of fishing quota, three deepwater factory fishing vessels - one of which is chartered and two owned, over 500 vessel crew and staff, and a cold storage facility. This transaction is considered the largest financial deal in the New Zealand seafood sector since the landmark Sealord deal in 1992 which was an integral part of the Māori Fisheries Settlement.

Positioning Māori at the Center of the Industry

Chair of Sealord's Board, Jamie Tuuta, laid emphasis on the strategic significance of the deal, stating that it effectively places Māori at the heart of the New Zealand fisheries industry. Tuuta underscored the deep-rooted cultural value system of Māori, their venerable connection with the sea and seafood, and the historical context of iwi ownership of fishing quota through the fisheries settlement. This acquisition, he proclaimed, is a testament to the Māori's role as vital players in the industry.

Legacy of Independent Fisheries

Independent Fisheries, which had humble beginnings as a small fish and chip shop in Christchurch in 1956, has evolved into a major privately-owned fishing business under the astute leadership of the Shadbolt family and Mark Allison. Following the acquisition, Independent Fisheries will continue operations with its existing workforce within the Sealord Group.

This groundbreaking acquisition, in conjunction with Moana New Zealand's recent catch entitlement purchase, highlights the growing influence and stature of the Māori community in New Zealand's seafood industry. It sets the stage for a future where the Māori continue to thrive and lead in an industry that is an integral part of their cultural heritage.