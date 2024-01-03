Scottish Government’s Direct Contract to CalMac: Catalyst for Change or a Cause for Concern?

In a controversial move, the Scottish Government is contemplating awarding a direct public contract to state-owned ferry operator CalMac for operating the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services, sidestepping the competitive tendering process. This decision is currently facing stiff opposition from the Ferries Community Board. The board, which represents the diverse interests of communities using the ferry services, argues that a non-competitive contract would necessitate substantial changes in the management and operation of the ferry services to win public endorsement.

Community Concerns over Non-competitive Contracts

Among the proposed changes, a radical overhaul with revised success measures and heightened accountability is being demanded. CalMac has been under scrutiny for subpar performance, accruing £10.5 million in fines since taking over the franchise. The operator currently holds a £975 million eight-year contract set to expire in September 2024.

Scottish Government Views Direct Award as Catalyst for Change

The Scottish Government perceives the direct award as a potential catalyst for change. They argue that it could yield cost savings on the tender process and offer an opportunity to enhance service delivery for island communities. However, there are concerns regarding potential legal challenges related to UK state aid rules. In response, the Scottish Government is investigating the viability of the Teckal exemption.

Teckal Exemption: A Legal Workaround?

The Teckal exemption enables public authorities to award contracts to internal services without tender, subject to certain conditions. A final decision, following a thorough due diligence process, is anticipated in the summer. If approved, the hope is to have the new contract operational by October 1, 2024. Despite the potential benefits, the decision’s complexity, potential legal issues, and deep-rooted community concerns underscore the necessity of careful deliberation before any concrete steps are taken.