Scottish Couple Battles Against Odds to Rebuild Flood-Ravaged Hotel

In the quaint Scottish town of Kingussie, the Osprey Hotel, owned by Des Thomson, 50, and Sinead Finnegan, 40, stood as a testament to the couple’s dedication and hard work. A burst pipe and subsequent flooding, however, wreaked havoc on the newly renovated establishment, leaving the couple to face the harsh reality of their life savings washed away. A cruel twist of fate saw their business insurance decline to cover the damages due to a clause about the premises being left unattended for more than 30 days.

From Dream to Devastation

Thomson and Finnegan had purchased the hotel in 2019 and invested their life savings into refurbishing it, transforming it into a successful business within six months. Their dream was abruptly shattered upon their return from a holiday in Sri Lanka. A dislodged pipe had caused extensive flooding, leaving the Osprey Hotel in ruins.

Insurance Woes and Rising Costs

The couple’s business insurance refused to offer any respite, citing that the hotel had been unattended for more than 30 days, thus voiding their claim. The estimated damage costs amount to a staggering £125,000, a daunting sum for Thomson and Finnegan to shoulder alone.

A Ray of Hope

Despite their current predicament, the couple has resolved not to surrender. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Osprey Hotel, with a goal to reopen by May of the following year. In a show of solidarity, supporters have already contributed almost £8,000 towards their goal, offering a glimmer of hope amid despair.