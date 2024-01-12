Scott A. Snyder Advocates for AI Readiness Amid Post-Pandemic Digital Shifts

In an era where digital transformation has become the new normal, organizations worldwide are grappling to keep up with the rapid pace of change. Amidst this whirlwind, the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken center stage. As a pivotal player in this narrative, Scott A. Snyder, a senior fellow at Wharton, adjunct professor at Penn Engineering, and chief digital officer at EVERSANA, underlines the imperative for organizations to embrace AI transformations.

Introducing the AI Readiness Quotient (AI-RQ)

Snyder presents the AI Readiness Quotient (AI-RQ), a diagnostic tool designed to gauge an organization’s readiness for an AI-first future. The AI-RQ assesses four key areas: Strategy, Execution, Innovation, and Enabling Capabilities. Each category is scored on a scale from 1-5, with the cumulative score indicating the organization’s readiness. A total score of 64 suggests a robust readiness for an AI-first future, whereas scores below 32 indicate a significant risk of lagging behind.

The Current Landscape and Challenges

A preliminary survey sample reveals a dichotomy. On the one hand, companies are cognizant of the evolving AI landscape. On the flip side, they grapple with scaling AI initiatives and nurturing AI talent. The average AI-RQ score among these companies stands at 49, pointing to a pressing need for improvement across most enterprises.

Addressing the AI Readiness Gap

Snyder advises leaders to leverage the AI-RQ as a compass to identify gaps, shape people development strategies, and build the organizational capability to harness AI effectively. The discussion extends to the necessity for responsible and ethical AI adoption, the role of network infrastructure, and the impetus for companies to advance their sustainability journeys.

Furthermore, the content underscores the pressing shortage of tech talent and the need to cultivate future-ready tech professionals. It also stresses the importance of fostering a culture rooted in purpose. As Snyder succinctly puts it, the journey towards an AI-first future is not just about technology, but equally about people, culture, and purpose. This perspective is indeed a clarion call for leaders to recalibrate their strategies and gear up for the AI era.