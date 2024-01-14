Scotland’s Health Secretary Accused of Betraying Grangemouth Refinery Workers

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, stands accused of betraying the workers of Grangemouth Refinery, the nation’s only oil refinery. The facility is poised for conversion into an oil terminal, a move that may jeopardize 400 jobs. Documents, disclosed under the Freedom of Information Act, indicate that Matheson was apprised of the refinery’s challenges during a meeting with Petroineos executives in February 2022. Despite these revelations, the Scottish Government is under fire for its perceived inadequate engagement to avert the closure or to investigate alternative energy production options.

Accusations of Betrayal

Matheson’s alleged awareness of the looming challenges has sparked criticism and accusations of betrayal. The SNP government has been reproached for its strategic failure in not preparing for the site’s closure. Moreover, SNP MPs were notably absent from a Westminster debate on the issue, further fuelling the controversy.

Petroineos Involvement

Petroineos, a joint venture between Ineos and PetroChina, holds regular meetings with government officials to discuss their Grangemouth operations. However, the company has not commented on the specific details of these meetings. The company had previously assured ministers of their commitment to provide the Scottish Government with ample advance notice of all decision points.

The Impact of Closure

The closure of the Grangemouth Refinery, a decade after threats to shut down the site if workers did not accept certain conditions, follows job losses from the closure of units in 2020. The refinery plays a crucial role in supplying the nation’s fuel demand and is connected to the major Forties Pipeline System (FPS) carrying about 40% of the UK’s oil. The potential shutdown raises concerns about the impact on North Sea oil production and poses environmental worries about the shipping of raw crude and the importation of oil, as opposed to refining Scotland’s own resources.