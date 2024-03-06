Scotland Food and Drink Industry Targets Growth Despite Brexit and Covid Setbacks

Amidst the aftermath of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Scotland's food and drink sector is striving to regain momentum. Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food and Drink, emphasized the need for a unified approach in policymaking to overcome these challenges and achieve growth. The industry, which has revised its 2030 target value from £30 billion to £20 billion, is now focusing on accessing essential capital and skilled workers.

Reviving Growth in Uncertain Times

The sector has faced significant setbacks in recent years, prompting a strategic reassessment of growth targets. The Showcasing Scotland event, which brought together 100 trade buyers from 22 countries and 150 Scottish food and drink producers in Edinburgh, serves as a crucial platform for revitalizing the industry. Baxter highlighted the importance of such events in facilitating international trade deals, which are vital for the sector's recovery and expansion. Despite the downward revision of growth targets, there is an optimistic outlook for the industry's future, buoyed by the introduction of the 'Naturally Scottish' promotional campaign.

Overcoming Barriers to Success

The industry's path to recovery is fraught with obstacles, including the need for capital and skilled labor. Ewen Cameron, Global Head of Trade for Food and Drink at Scottish Development International, acknowledged the challenges posed by Brexit but remained positive about the opportunities available with appropriate guidance. The sector's resilience is evident in its proactive approach to navigating these challenges, with initiatives like Showcasing Scotland playing a pivotal role in opening up new avenues for trade and investment.

A Vision for the Future

As the industry works towards its revised growth targets, the support from government and industry bodies remains crucial. First Minister Humza Yousaf's participation in the Showcasing Scotland event underscores the government's commitment to the sector's success. Looking ahead, the focus will remain on leveraging Scotland's rich food and drink heritage to create sustainable growth opportunities, despite the ongoing global challenges.

Despite the significant hurdles faced by Scotland's food and drink industry, there is a clear path forward. By fostering a collaborative approach to policy making and focusing on strategic investments in capital and skilled labor, the sector can overcome current challenges and achieve meaningful growth. The journey ahead may be fraught with uncertainty, but with the right support and initiatives, Scotland's food and drink industry is poised to thrive in the years to come.