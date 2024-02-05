SCOR Employs Blockchain to Safeguard Corporate Communications

In an era where misinformation is a growing concern, SCOR, a global leader in reinsurance, is harnessing the power of blockchain technology to safeguard the authenticity of its corporate communications. The company has integrated the Wiztrust blockchain certification platform to fortify the security of the information it publishes and dispenses, particularly to its key stakeholders, including the media, analysts, and investors.

Blockchain to Combat Fake News

The adoption of Wiztrust is SCOR's strategic maneuver to counteract the proliferating issue of corporate and financial 'fake news'. The platform assigns a unique blockchain fingerprint to each document SCOR publishes. This distinctive feature enables recipients to verify the authenticity of SCOR's documents through a straightforward verification process on the Wiztrust website. It's an innovative step that blends technology and authenticity, ensuring all published content retains its integrity.

Ensuring Transparency and Security

Alexandre Garcia, Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs at SCOR, expressed satisfaction with the platform. He emphasized that Wiztrust ensures the transparency and security of the company's content for its stakeholders. Garcia's endorsement underscores the effectiveness of Wiztrust in maintaining the credibility of corporate communications in an increasingly digital world.

Responding to a Global Concern

The implementation of blockchain technology for document verification is more than just a technological upgrade for SCOR; it represents a response to a global issue. As misinformation continues to cloud the corporate world, initiatives like these are vital for maintaining the integrity of corporate communications. All content published by SCOR since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust, marking a new chapter in corporate transparency.