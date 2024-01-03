en English
Business

Science Square: Fueling Atlanta’s Rise as a Healthcare Innovation Hub

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Atlanta, a burgeoning hub for life science, medical, and healthcare innovation, is set to bolster its status with the inauguration of Science Square. This 18-acre development, located in proximity to Georgia Tech’s campus, is purpose-built to accommodate research and development-centric companies, thereby addressing the previously unmet demand for lab space and industry-specific venture capital for local healthcare startups.

Portal Innovations: A Catalyst for Local Growth

Chicago-based life sciences venture capital firm, Portal Innovations, will be the first to occupy the space, providing both capital and lab facilities to Atlanta’s entrepreneurs. The firm, which recently raised $100 million, is expanding into Atlanta with the mission to stimulate local growth without necessitating startups to relocate to established hubs such as Boston or the Bay Area.

Atlanta’s Robust Foundation for Life Science Innovation

Atlanta’s foundation for life science innovation is robust, with significant entities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two medical schools, and renowned research institutions like Emory, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State University. The city has witnessed a rise in healthcare entrepreneurship, as indicated by the growth of the Atlanta Healthcare Entrepreneur Meetup group and increased investment in healthcare and MedTech startups.

Investments Amplifying the Local Healthcare Scene

Large healthcare organizations are taking notice and investing in the local scene. For instance, Wellstar’s Catalyst is operating a $100 million venture fund. With the advent of Science Square and the influx of new capital, Atlanta’s healthcare startups are projected to make a significant impact in 2024, notwithstanding the typically protracted process of product development due to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations and clinical trials.

Business Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

