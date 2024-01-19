Schneider National Inc Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amid EPS Decrease

Industrials sector heavyweight, Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR), part of the trucking industry, experienced a roller coaster day on the stock market last Thursday, opening with a 1.58% surge to $24.36, only to close slightly lower at $23.98. The stock's 52-week journey has seen it rollercoaster from a low of $21.39 to a high of $31.74.

Financial Performance and Ownership

Over the past five years, the company has demonstrated resilience with a sales growth of 8.06%. Its EPS has grown annually by 2.35%. However, a significant drop of -47.03% in EPS this year has been a cause for concern. With a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and 94.99 million shares outstanding, the company has a strong insider ownership of 68.53%, coupled with an institutional ownership of 28.23%. Recently, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 6,000 shares, and the Chief Innovation & Technology Officer let go of 10,000 shares.

Quarterly Earnings and Future Projections

Schneider National Inc's quarterly earnings report on September 29, 2023, highlighted an EPS of $0.2, falling short of the projected $0.37. Despite the miss, analysts forecast an EPS of 0.23 for the next fiscal year and anticipate a future EPS growth rate of 0.18% over the next five years.

Key Financial Indicators

Current financial indicators reveal a Quick Ratio of 1.69, a PE Ratio of 13.56, and a Beta of 0.93. The company's price to sales ratio stands at 0.76, and its trailing twelve-month diluted EPS is 1.80, with expectations of reaching 1.38 in the following year. A stock volume analysis indicates a decrease compared to the same period last year, with a current Stochastic %D of 35.48% and an Average True Range of 0.51. The stock's historic volatility over the past 14 days was 24.51%, less than the 31.08% over the past 100 days.