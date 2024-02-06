Schneider Electric Commits to Sustainable Mining Solutions at African Mining Indaba 2024

In a remarkable address at the African Mining Indaba 2024, Rob Moffitt, president of Schneider Electric's global Mining, Minerals and Metals (MMM) Segment, conveyed the company's unwavering commitment to creating sustainable solutions specifically tailored to the mining industry. Recognizing the significant contribution of these industries to global carbon dioxide emissions - approximately 21% - Moffitt underscored the imperative for environmentally responsible practices within these sectors that are crucial to societal infrastructure.

Sustainability Meets Profitability

The MMM segment, which oversees industries including mining, metals, cement, and glass, is set on a path of innovation. The goal? To reduce operational costs, bolster resilience, and protect the environment. A balancing act of profitability and sustainability, the segment's ambition reflects Schneider Electric's broader mission to be an agent of positive change within these sectors.

Automation, Electrification, and Digitization

Moffitt emphasized the company's focus on automation, electrification, and digitization as key elements in reducing environmental impact and improving resilience. Schneider Electric has already marked considerable reductions in energy and water consumption in its operations. The company now looks to tailor these sustainable solutions to meet the individual needs and contexts of mining companies across the continent.

The Green Mining Market: A Golden Opportunity for Africa

Analysts predict a promising future for the green mining market, with projections of a growth rate of 10.5% per annum. By 2032, the market is expected to reach a staggering $25.8 billion. This presents a golden opportunity for African economies to benefit from implementing green mining practices. By harnessing this potential, Africa can position itself at the forefront of the green mining revolution.