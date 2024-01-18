Scality Appoints New Vice President of Sales to Boost Business Expansion

London-based data storage solutions provider, Scality, has recently named Marie-Laure Retureau as its new Vice President of Sales for Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Retureau, with her noteworthy track record and two years of experience at Scality, now shoulders the responsibility of leading the company’s business expansion across these regions.

Marie-Laure Retureau: A Proven Leader in Sales

Prior to her promotion, Retureau served Scality as the regional director for some of these markets. Accumulating over 20 years of experience in driving global business expansion with complex sales cycles, she has proven her mettle in the data storage market through her previous roles at OpenIO and Cloudmark.

As the new vice president, her duties encompass working closely with strategic partners like Veeam, Commvault, and Rubrik. She will also focus on broadening the network of channel and distribution partners to bolster sales. Furthermore, Retureau will be guiding the Scality’s global and local teams to ensure customer and partner success.

Scality’s Expansion Plan

Scality’s promotion of Retureau comes at a time when the company is witnessing a steady adoption of ARTESCA, its S3 object storage software, among enterprises looking for advanced storage solutions. Scality has been leading the Gartner Magic Quadrant for distributed file systems and object storage in Europe for eight consecutive years, showcasing its dominance in the market.

The new Vice President of Sales is set to prioritize customers’ need for sovereign and safe on-prem data solutions. Her role involves not only expanding the ecosystem of distributors, VARs, and tech partners but also connecting clients with Scality’s experts to optimize their use of the company’s storage solutions.

Looking Ahead

With Retureau at the helm of sales, Scality aims to further establish its presence in the high-growth emerging markets of Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Her appointment underlines Scality’s commitment to advancing its business and responding to the growing demand for modern, secure storage solutions.