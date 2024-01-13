en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Saudi Aramco’s Price Adjustment: A Strategic Move Amid Global Oil Competition

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Saudi Aramco’s Price Adjustment: A Strategic Move Amid Global Oil Competition

In the bustling arena of global oil markets, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, is grappling with the challenge of retaining its Asian customers. As competition intensifies, the oil titan has made a strategic move to counteract lower prices offered by rivals. Saudi Aramco has slashed its selling prices to Asia, aiming to preserve its market share. However, even with a $2 per barrel discount for Asian consumers, Saudi Aramco’s crude might still be pricier than alternatives such as Nigeria’s Bonny Light and Angola’s Cabinda oil.

A Game of Prices

While Brent crude and WTI trade at lower prices compared to Aramco’s Arab Extra Light, the price is not the sole determinant for Asian buyers. Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a steadfast supplier holds considerable significance in these decisions. Even so, the pricing strategy reflects the intense pressure on Saudi Aramco to remain competitive in the face of growing diversity in the global oil supply.

According to Reuters, there are potential indications of a push for Asian consumers to consider oil purchases from the United States, which could be slightly costlier than Saudi oil. This shift could further complicate Saudi Aramco’s position in the market. While the global oil market’s dynamics continue to evolve, including pricing and supply reliability, the purchasing choices of Asian oil buyers will undoubtedly be influenced.

Wider Implications

The recent OPEC decision to cut crude output, coupled with the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia, signals little confidence in demand, thereby weakening oil prices globally. These geopolitical shifts and the resultant oil competition have far-reaching implications, not just for Saudi Aramco and its stakeholders, but also for the global economy including the US economy and President Biden’s re-election campaign. The potential path of oil prices in the years to come hinges on these undercurrents of change.

0
Asia Business Energy
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
12 mins ago
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
In a landmark moment for Brunei’s art scene, local street artist N3rd1nk has become the first artist from the nation to be featured by Diton King, an Indonesian brand renowned for creating spray paint specifically for graffiti art. This collaboration stands as a testament to N3rd1nk’s versatility and innovation in the realm of street art,
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off
2 hours ago
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off
U.S. Army Activates Second Mid-Range Capability Battery, Enhancing Indo-Pacific Mission Support
2 hours ago
U.S. Army Activates Second Mid-Range Capability Battery, Enhancing Indo-Pacific Mission Support
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
22 mins ago
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
2 hours ago
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
2 hours ago
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Latest Headlines
World News
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
20 seconds
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
2 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
2 mins
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
2 mins
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
3 mins
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
3 mins
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
4 mins
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
4 mins
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app