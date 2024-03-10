Saudi Aramco Eyes Expansion in China Amid Robust Oil Demand

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, has expressed its intention to further invest in China as it sees robust and growing oil demand in the country.

Amin Nasser, the Chief Executive of Aramco, highlighted the company's interest in exploring investment opportunities, particularly in Chinese refineries and chemical conversion projects.

Aramco Forecasts Healthy Global Oil Market in 2024, Plans for Gas Production Growth

Amidst declining net profits and lower oil prices, Saudi Aramco remains optimistic about the global oil market's outlook for 2024. The company anticipates robust demand, particularly in China, and aims to expand its gas production significantly by 2030. Aramco also explores potential partnerships and investments in LNG projects worldwide.

Aramco's Investment Focus on China's Oil Sector

Growth Strategies in Gas Production and LNG Projects

Saudi Aramco outlines ambitious plans to increase its gas production by 60% by 2030 from 2021 levels. The company also explores potential partnerships, including with MidOcean Energy, to invest in LNG projects beyond Australia. Aramco's focus on expanding its gas portfolio reflects its strategic vision to diversify its energy offerings and capitalize on the growing demand for cleaner fuels.