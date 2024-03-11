Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Benefits from Aramco Dividend Increase

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is poised to receive approximately $5 billion in dividend payments per quarter from its stake in Aramco following the government's allocation of more shares in the state-controlled oil company.

Aramco announced plans to bolster shareholder payouts, resulting in a dividend hike. This decision comes shortly after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the transfer of an 8% stake in Aramco to the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PIF's Increased Stake and Financial Implications

With the PIF now holding a 16% stake in Saudi Aramco valued at about $333 billion, it stands to gain an annual payout of at least $20 billion.

This substantial revenue influx is particularly advantageous as the fund gears up for heightened expenditure on ambitious projects like Neom, a mega-city project with a budget exceeding $500 billion.

Funding Commitments and Financial Outlook

The PIF is dedicated to spending $40 billion annually within Saudi Arabia to aid in diversifying the nation's oil-dependent economy. However, questions have arisen regarding the fund's capacity to finance such extensive ventures, especially amidst government forecasts of budget deficits until at least 2026. Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan has outlined plans to increase annual deployment to $70 billion starting in 2025. The fund has already raised $7 billion through two bond sales in the current year.

PIF's Asset Portfolio and Financial Position

With its stake in Aramco factored in, the PIF commands assets totaling around $900 billion. Despite this substantial portfolio, a recent prospectus revealed that the fund held $15 billion in cash and equivalents as of September, a relatively modest sum considering its overall size and scope of operations.