Saudi Arabia Unveils 'Dream of the Desert' Luxury Train Project

The Saudi Railway Authority, in an audacious move to redefine luxury travel, has announced a partnership with Italian Arsenale Group for the 'Dream of the Desert' luxury train project. This SAR 200 million venture, a part of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, aims to dramatically elevate transportation services within the Kingdom.

Travelling in Opulence: The 'Dream of the Desert'

The 'Dream of the Desert' is a testament to innovative design and luxurious comfort, offering an unparalleled travel experience. Each of its 40 cabins, designed to hold up to 80 passengers, mirrors an opulent bedroom, transforming the journey into a grandiose voyage of relaxation. The train will run on a sweeping 770-mile line from Riyadh to Al-Qurayyat, offering passengers a unique opportunity to relish the expansive deserts of Saudi Arabia in premium comfort.

First-Ever Rail Cruising Experience

This trailblazing venture introduces the first-ever 'rail cruising' experience in Saudi Arabia. The train, reminiscent of the famed Orient Express in terms of comfort, promises an extraordinary journey, allowing passengers to explore the mesmerizing beauty of the Kingdom in style. The 'Dream of the Desert' train is scheduled to commence its inaugural journey in November 2025.

A Pioneering Achievement

The accomplishment of this project marks a significant milestone in the history of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) transportation. The CEOs of SAR and Arsenale Group have expressed their dedication to providing an unparalleled mode of transportation and entertainment. This initiative underscores the Kingdom's commitment to quality initiatives and national superior strategies, setting a new standard for luxury travel.