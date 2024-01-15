en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury

In a world increasingly reliant on technology and the benefits it provides, owning satellites has shifted from an extravagant privilege to a business necessity. The representative of an unspecified entity, Dr. Musenero, has vigorously emphasized this point, shedding light on the potential monetary benefits of satellite ownership. The discussion was not limited to theoretical speculations but also included concrete examples of countries reaping financial benefits from their satellite services.

The Emergence of Satellite Ownership as a Business Necessity

Dr. Musenero used the example of DSTV, a satellite television service provider, to illustrate the economic potential of satellite services. It is common for consumers to pay for satellite services, and these payments contribute to a significant revenue stream for the service providers. The potential for financial growth is not limited to television service providers; any business using satellite services can benefit from owning their satellites.

Worldwide Expansion of Satellite Internet Services

For instance, SpaceX has been rapidly increasing its stake in the satellite business, launching more than 5,300 satellites to expand its Starlink internet services worldwide. The company has federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites, with a goal of achieving global internet connectivity. SpaceX plans to launch hundreds more satellites in 2024, highlighting the high demand and lucrative potential of the satellite industry.

Investment in Space Capabilities: A New Frontier in Ground Warfare

Moreover, the U.S. Army is also recognizing the importance of space systems in modern ground warfare. It is planning a new procurement of satellite communication terminals to consolidate multiple terminal types into two variants. The new terminals will operate across various satellite frequency bands, communicating with commercial high-throughput satellites and the Department of Defense’s Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) constellation. The procurement coincides with the U.S. Army’s high-level effort to emphasize space systems’ role in modern warfare and advocate for more investment in space capabilities.

Lucrative Contracts and Future Prospects

Recently, Rocket Lab won a $515 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to design, build, and operate 18 satellites for its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program. The contract price per satellite is higher than the average price paid in the program, indicating the high value attached to satellite technology. The contract also includes a potential for additional revenue if the Space Force exercises an option to extend support beyond 2027.

Dr. Musenero’s discussion alludes to the potential of ‘2024 X Corp.’ capitalizing on this opportunity, suggesting a significant business association with the booming satellite technology sector. In summary, satellite ownership has emerged as a necessity rather than a luxury in today’s world, with significant revenue potential and lucrative investment opportunities.

0
Business Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
In a significant move, Whitehaven Coal has successfully landed a $US900 million credit facility to finance its acquisition of BHP’s Daunia and Blackwater coal mines, valued at $6.2 billion. This hefty financial backing comes from three major private credit behemoths – Ares Management, Canyon Partners, and Farallon Capital Management. Farallon’s Changing Role Notably, Farallon Capital
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
23 mins ago
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
Karina Irby: The Struggles Behind the Success of Moana Bikini
24 mins ago
Karina Irby: The Struggles Behind the Success of Moana Bikini
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
11 mins ago
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders
15 mins ago
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders
BancABC Unveils DigitalFX: A New Age of Digital Banking in Zimbabwe
23 mins ago
BancABC Unveils DigitalFX: A New Age of Digital Banking in Zimbabwe
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
38 seconds
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
2 mins
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More
3 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More
Uganda's NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News
3 mins
Uganda's NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News
Football League Round-Up: Nzoia Sugar's Defeat, Tusker FC's Rise, and Enigmatic Mentions
4 mins
Football League Round-Up: Nzoia Sugar's Defeat, Tusker FC's Rise, and Enigmatic Mentions
Iowa Campaign Protests: A Window into Republican Candidates' Approach
5 mins
Iowa Campaign Protests: A Window into Republican Candidates' Approach
Uganda at a Crossroads: Healthcare Crisis, Environmental Concerns, and Political Tensions
5 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: Healthcare Crisis, Environmental Concerns, and Political Tensions
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges
5 mins
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
35 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app