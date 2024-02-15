Sarreid Ltd. Strengthens Executive Lineup: Mickey Sharpe and Steadman Lanier Appointed to Key Roles

In a move that signals a bold step forward in the realm of design and digital marketing, Sarreid Ltd. has unveiled significant changes to its executive lineup. On February 15, 2024, the company announced the appointment of Mickey Sharpe as the new Vice President of Design and Creative, alongside the promotion of Steadman Lanier to Director of Marketing/Social Media. These appointments come at a crucial time as Sarreid seeks to not only expand its capabilities but also to solidify its position as a leader in the competitive furniture market.

Advertisment

A Fresh Vision for Design

Mickey Sharpe steps into his new role with a robust portfolio and nearly two decades of experience in the furniture industry. With a career that spans from account management to owning and designing for his firm, Sharpe brings a unique blend of design acumen, sales expertise, and project management skills to Sarreid. His appointment is seen as a testament to Sarreid's commitment to innovation and excellence in design. "I am thrilled to join Sarreid and look forward to contributing my passion and experience to create exceptional designs that resonate with our clients," Sharpe commented on his new role. His track record of success in both residential and commercial projects positions him as a pivotal player in Sarreid's strategy to drive growth and redefine industry standards.

Reimagining Marketing and Social Media

Advertisment

Steadman Lanier's promotion to Director of Marketing/Social Media marks another strategic enhancement to Sarreid's leadership team. Since joining the company in 2018, Lanier has been instrumental in redefining its brand image and digital footprint. By creating compelling email campaigns, establishing a dedicated Sarreid blog, and developing engaging lookbooks, Lanier has demonstrated her ability to connect with the market and articulate the brand's value proposition effectively. Her background in fashion retail and marketing adds a layer of sophistication and insight to Sarreid's marketing strategies. "It's an exciting time at Sarreid, and I'm honored to lead our efforts in marketing and social media to new heights," Lanier shared. Her promotion underscores Sarreid's focus on leveraging digital platforms and social media to enhance its market presence and customer engagement.

Setting the Stage for Growth

The appointments of Mickey Sharpe and Steadman Lanier are more than just personnel changes; they represent Sarreid's larger strategy to innovate and lead in a dynamic industry. By harnessing Sharpe's design leadership and Lanier's marketing prowess, Sarreid is poised to introduce fresh perspectives and strategies that will propel the company forward. These changes reflect a deliberate move to strengthen Sarreid's team with individuals who have proven track records of success and who can contribute to the company's mission of delivering exceptional value to its clients.

As Sarreid embarks on this new chapter, the appointments of Sharpe and Lanier are a clear signal of the company's dedication to growth, innovation, and excellence. With a renewed focus on design and digital marketing, Sarreid is setting the stage for a future where it not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its clients and stakeholders. The changes within Sarreid's leadership team are sure to have a lasting impact, driving the company towards new horizons in design and customer engagement. As the furniture industry continues to evolve, Sarreid's strategic appointments position it at the forefront of change, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.