en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines

In a bid to bolster tourism, the Sarajevo Canton Tourist Board has announced the inception of three new airlines. The move comes as a result of a public call for subsidizing air traffic, and will introduce direct flights from Sarajevo to Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece, and Warsaw in Poland.

New Airlines Boost Tourism

The public call elicited five applications, of which four companies – POLSKIE LINIE LOTNICZE “LOT” S.A., RYANAIR DAC, AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A., and TUI AIRWAYS – were selected for contract conclusion post documentation submission. The initiative is a strategic push to enhance the tourism development in Sarajevo Canton.

Flight Schedules and Operations

AEGEAN AIRLINES will provide year-round flights from Sarajevo to Skopje, while TUI AIRWAYS will persist with its flight operations between London and Sarajevo – a crucial link for the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s winter tourism. LOT Polish Airline is set to reinstate its flights to Warsaw, fortifying the aviation network.

Missed Opportunity for Norwegian Air Shuttle

Interestingly, Norwegian Air Shuttle couldn’t make the cut as it failed to submit the necessary paperwork for establishing flights to Scandinavia. However, with a new public call in the offing, there will be further opportunities for airlines to contribute to the region’s tourism, catering to the needs of the diaspora and local citizens alike.

0
Business Europe Travel & Tourism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Ozzy Tyres Ignites Australian Tyre Market with Special Pricing Campaign
In a move that has stirred the Australian tyre market, Ozzy Tyres, a major contender in the industry, has launched a special pricing campaign. The offer, which has captivated car owners nationwide, includes discounted prices on an extensive variety of tyre types, catering to a broad spectrum of vehicles from compact cars and family SUVs
Ozzy Tyres Ignites Australian Tyre Market with Special Pricing Campaign
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
2 mins ago
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Company Records Significant Profit Rise Despite Increased Expenses
2 mins ago
Company Records Significant Profit Rise Despite Increased Expenses
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption
22 seconds ago
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption
Wells Fargo Reports Increased Q4 Profit Amid Higher Interest Rates and Cost-Cutting
41 seconds ago
Wells Fargo Reports Increased Q4 Profit Amid Higher Interest Rates and Cost-Cutting
Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme
1 min ago
Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
22 seconds
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
24 seconds
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
32 seconds
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
1 min
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
2 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
2 mins
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup
2 mins
Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
2 mins
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
2 mins
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
53 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app