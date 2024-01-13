Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines

In a bid to bolster tourism, the Sarajevo Canton Tourist Board has announced the inception of three new airlines. The move comes as a result of a public call for subsidizing air traffic, and will introduce direct flights from Sarajevo to Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece, and Warsaw in Poland.

New Airlines Boost Tourism

The public call elicited five applications, of which four companies – POLSKIE LINIE LOTNICZE “LOT” S.A., RYANAIR DAC, AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A., and TUI AIRWAYS – were selected for contract conclusion post documentation submission. The initiative is a strategic push to enhance the tourism development in Sarajevo Canton.

Flight Schedules and Operations

AEGEAN AIRLINES will provide year-round flights from Sarajevo to Skopje, while TUI AIRWAYS will persist with its flight operations between London and Sarajevo – a crucial link for the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s winter tourism. LOT Polish Airline is set to reinstate its flights to Warsaw, fortifying the aviation network.

Missed Opportunity for Norwegian Air Shuttle

Interestingly, Norwegian Air Shuttle couldn’t make the cut as it failed to submit the necessary paperwork for establishing flights to Scandinavia. However, with a new public call in the offing, there will be further opportunities for airlines to contribute to the region’s tourism, catering to the needs of the diaspora and local citizens alike.