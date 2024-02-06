Sarah Rose Promoted to President of Channel 5 and UK Regional Head by Paramount Global

Sarah Rose, an accomplished media executive, has been elevated to the role of President of Channel 5 and UK regional head at Paramount Global, marking a significant step up from her previous position as the chief operating and commercial officer for broadcast UK and international studios. This development follows the recent departure of Maria Kyriacou, the former Paramount Global president.

Strategic Appointment for Paramount Global

The promotion of Rose is a strategic move that underscores Paramount's commitment to the UK market. Her new role will entail stewardship of Channel 5 and the streaming platform My5, whilst maintaining commercial oversight of Paramount's pay TV brands in the United Kingdom. Her extensive experience and proven track record in delivering strategic, commercial, and business success across some of the UK's largest commercial public service broadcasters make her an ideal fit for this role.

A Career Built on Success

Rose joined Paramount in 2020, coming from Channel 4, and has since made significant strides in her career. She has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive success and growth, making her a valuable asset to Paramount Global. Her new role will allow her to leverage her extensive experience and industry knowledge to further Paramount's strategic priorities in the UK market.

Paramount Global's Focus on the UK Market

Paramount Global's decision to promote Rose reflects the company's continued focus on the UK market. The UK has always been a significant market for Paramount, and Rose's promotion is a clear indication of the company's intent to further consolidate its position in this market. Paramount Global's president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences, Pam Kaufman, announced Rose's appointment, further emphasizing the importance Paramount Global places on its UK operations.