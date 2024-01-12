en English
Business

Sappi Unveils Innovative, Recyclable Packaging Papers Crafted from Renewable Resources

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Global paper manufacturing giant, Sappi, has unveiled two pioneering flexible packaging papers, Seal Light Gloss and Guard MH, ingeniously crafted from renewable resources. The introduction of these new materials stands as a testament to Sappi’s commitment to greener packaging alternatives and offers a recyclable substitute to conventional fossil-based packaging.

Seal Light Gloss: A Glossy Leap Towards Sustainability

The Seal Light Gloss paper is a unique innovation featuring a heat-sealable coating on the reverse side. The glossy surface has been optimized for high-quality printing, providing products with an aesthetic and tactile appeal. This paper has been designed to be effortlessly recycled through the paper waste stream. It is particularly suitable for secondary packaging for items such as confectionery and primary packaging for products that don’t demand barrier properties. The Seal Light Gloss is available in 54g/m and 74g/m grammages.

Guard MH: The Resilient Guard Against Contaminants

The Guard MH paper, on the other hand, showcases an impressive resistance to water vapor, mineral oils, and grease, as substantiated by the KIT 12 test results. This paper is adaptable for both food and non-food items, with surface variations ranging from natural matte to glossy, allowing for branding customization. The Natural variant is available in 60g/m, 70g/m, and 90g/m, while the Silk and Gloss variants are offered in 75g/m, 85g/m, and 100g/m.

Green Innovations at the Alfeld Mill

Both the Seal Light Gloss and Guard MH papers are produced at Sappi’s Alfeld mill in Germany, leveraging a state-of-the-art barrier coating machine launched in spring 2023. By advancing its portfolio with these innovative papers, Sappi aims to support its customers in transitioning effortlessly to paper-based, recyclable packaging solutions. The company is also in the process of developing other specialized papers for future release. In a related venture, Sappi had previously collaborated with Xeikon to print on flexible paper-based packaging, thereby enhancing recyclability and printing efficiency.

In the broader context of sustainability, Sappi’s initiatives resonate with the efforts of companies like L’Oréal and Apple, who are also making considerable strides in sustainable packaging. As we move forward, the adoption of sustainable practices in packaging is not just an option, but a necessity for preserving our environment.

Business
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

