SAP Drops Tesla from Company Car Program Amid Price Cuts and Delivery Delays

In a significant blow to electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, enterprise software giant SAP has decided to remove Tesla cars from its company car program for employees. The decision underscores the impact of Tesla's frequent price cuts, which have begun to affect the residual value of the vehicles and their attractiveness as fleet options.

SAP Shifts Gear

SAP, a German-based global leader in enterprise software, has traditionally included Tesla vehicles in its company car program. However, the company has now chosen to steer clear of Tesla, citing unpunctual deliveries and continuous price fluctuations as the main reasons for the decision. The fleet manager at SAP pointed out that Tesla's list prices fluctuate more than those of other manufacturers, making it challenging to plan and posing a higher risk for the company.

Impact on Tesla's Fleet Market Ambitions

The move by SAP highlights a significant hurdle for Tesla in its bid to expand its corporate fleet market presence. This market segment has long been dominated by traditional automakers. Tesla's aggressive pricing strategies, while aimed at boosting sales, have started to impact the company's standing in the fleet market. The continuous price cuts have resulted in a decrease in the residual value of Tesla vehicles, making them less appealing options for company fleets.

Broader Implications in the EV Market

This development comes as the electric vehicle market undergoes a significant transformation, with a shift towards more affordable and practical electric options, including hybrids. The situation brings to light the potential repercussions of Tesla's price wars, which are affecting the average price of EVs. As more companies follow SAP's lead, Tesla may need to reconsider its pricing strategies to maintain its market appeal and ensure its vehicles remain viable options in the competitive corporate fleet market.