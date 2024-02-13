Santee Sioux Nation Launches Isanti, LLC: A Leap Towards Economic Sovereignty

In a bold move towards economic self-sufficiency, the Santee Sioux Nation has announced the establishment of Isanti, LLC. This new holding company, unveiled on February 13, 2024, is tasked with managing and expanding the tribe's current businesses, which include gas stations, a grocery store, and a golf club.

A Strategic Shift Towards Economic Sovereignty

Maunka Morgan, CEO of Isanti, LLC, and a respected business figure in 'Indian Country', emphasizes the importance of separating business and politics. As a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, Morgan brings a wealth of experience and understanding to this role. Under his leadership, Isanti, LLC aims to ensure economic self-sufficiency for the Santee Sioux Nation and improve the quality of life for its tribal members.

Current Portfolio and Future Expansion

Isanti, LLC will oversee the tribe's current businesses: Shop EZ, Lake View, and Feature Hill gas stations, the Santee Grocery Store, and the Tatanka Golf Club. These enterprises not only provide essential services to the community but also serve as the foundation for future growth.

The goal is to diversify revenue streams and create more job opportunities. By doing so, Isanti, LLC hopes to strengthen the tribe's economic resilience and contribute to a sustainable future.

Beyond Business: A Commitment to Community

Maunka Morgan states, "Our focus is not just on profits, but on creating value for our community." This commitment is reflected in Isanti, LLC's mission to improve the quality of life for the tribe and its partners.

By leveraging their businesses to drive social impact, the Santee Sioux Nation is setting an example for other indigenous communities seeking to assert their economic sovereignty.

As the Santee Sioux Nation embarks on this new venture with Isanti, LLC, they are not just expanding their business portfolio - they are writing a new chapter in their journey towards self-determination and prosperity.