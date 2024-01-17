Sanoma Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Conference: Focus on Sustainability and Financial Performance

Sanoma, a distinguished learning and media organization based in Europe, has announced its forthcoming analyst and investor conference. The event is set to be led by President and CEO Rob Kolkman and CFO Alex Green. Although the exact date remains undisclosed, the conference is scheduled to initiate at 11:00 EET and will be held at Sanomatalo's Flik Studio Eliel, located in Helsinki.

Conference Details and Participation

Interested participants are warmly invited to attend the conference in person. To do so, they must register via email by no later than February 5, 2024. Besides physical attendance, the conference will also be accessible as a live webcast. This will feature a management presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Participants can interact by submitting queries through the webcast's chat functionality. Alternatively, they can do so by phone after registering to receive the necessary access details. Moreover, an on-demand replay of the webcast will be made available after the event on Sanoma's official website. Post-conference media interviews can be scheduled with the company's Communications Director, Marcus Wiklund.

Sanoma is a company with an emphasis on sustainability, aligning its operations with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact. The company's learning products and services have a central aim: to support teachers and students. Additionally, its media outlets are dedicated to providing independent journalism and entertainment.