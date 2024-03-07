Sandy Robinson Appointed as MD of EBS, Saffia Keegan Strengthens Lanyon Bowdler's Team

In a significant move within the Birmingham business community, Electronic Business Systems (EBS) in Erdington has announced Sandy Robinson as its new managing director, marking a pivotal moment in the company's expansion strategy. Concurrently, the Shropshire law firm, Lanyon Bowdler, has welcomed Saffia Keegan to its residential property team, a response to the increasing demand for its conveyancing services.

New Leadership at EBS

Robinson's appointment comes after her progression from Client Services Director to a role that naturally evolved to encompass more general management functions. Her elevation to managing director is part of a strategic move following a successful Management Buy-Out in 2021, which she spearheaded alongside colleagues Richard Bates, Simon Pritchard, and Dan Price. Robinson's new role will see her take a broader overview of the business's day-to-day operations, focusing on communications, recruitment, and client services, aiming to drive further growth for EBS.

Expanding Expertise at Lanyon Bowdler

Meanwhile, Lanyon Bowdler has capitalized on the growing need for residential conveyancing services by bringing Saffia Keegan on board. Keegan, a qualified solicitor with a specialization in residential conveyancing transactions, joins the firm's Shrewsbury office. Her background in debt recovery and litigation, coupled with her recent qualification as a chartered legal executive and solicitor in 2022, positions her as a valuable asset to the team. Keegan's appointment is expected to enhance the firm's client service experience by making the property buying process smoother and less stressful.

Implications for the Business Community

The appointments of Robinson and Keegan reflect a broader trend within the professional services sector towards strengthening leadership and expanding service capabilities to meet growing market demands. For EBS, Robinson's leadership is anticipated to usher in a new phase of development, focusing on operational efficiency and client satisfaction. At Lanyon Bowdler, Keegan's expertise in residential conveyancing is set to improve the firm's competitive edge in a buoyant property market.

These strategic moves signal a positive outlook for both firms, highlighting their commitment to growth, client service, and leadership within their respective industries. As EBS embarks on its next chapter under Robinson's guidance, and Lanyon Bowdler enhances its conveyancing services with Keegan's expertise, the business landscape in Birmingham and Shropshire is set for an exciting period of development and innovation.