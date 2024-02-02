Sandvik Finalizes Acquisition of Pro-Micron GmbH: A Strategic Expansion in Manufacturing Technology

Global engineering group, Sandvik, has successfully finalized its acquisition of pro-micron GmbH, a German company known for its specialization in sensor-equipped tools and automation software. Founded in 2002, pro-micron has been operating from Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, Germany, with a workforce of approximately 56 people.

Financial Details of the Acquisition

In the fiscal year of 2022, pro-micron reported remarkable revenues of around 88 million Swedish kronor (SEK). However, Sandvik anticipates the impact on its EBITA margin and earnings per share from this acquisition to be relatively limited.

Strategic Expansion for Sandvik

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Sandvik in the manufacturing technology sector. Pro-micron will be integrated into Sandvik Coromant, a division within the Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Contact Information

For further inquiries regarding the acquisition, Louise Tjeder, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, can be reached.