Sands China Scores High in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

In a significant recognition of sustainability practices in the integrated resort industry, Sands China Ltd. has marked its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Asia Pacific rankings for the second and third consecutive years, respectively. The company shares the honor of being listed in the DJSI World for 2023 with only one other integrated resort operator, its parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). Furthermore, Sands China distinguishes itself as the sole integrated resort operator in the DJSI Asia Pacific ranking.

Notable Achievements in Sustainability

The inclusion in these prestigious rankings underscores Sands China’s commitment towards sustainable business practices and its ability to integrate them into its operational strategies. Wilfred Wong, the company’s president, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He outlined the company’s significant progress in diverse areas such as biodiversity, food loss and waste reduction, talent attraction and retention, occupational health and safety, and human capital development.

Other Corporations on the DJSI

Alongside Sands China, several other companies have been recognized for their sustainability efforts. Halliburton Company, for instance, has been listed in the 2023 DJSI for the third time in a row. Halliburton was particularly lauded for its transparency, reporting, resource efficiency, and circularity. Similarly, Gilead Sciences, Inc. has been acknowledged as one of the most sustainable pharmaceutical companies in the DJSI World for the third consecutive year.

The Significance of the DJSI

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices have become globally recognized benchmarks for investors who prioritize sustainability considerations in their portfolios. Companies listed in the indices are those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. This recognition of Sands China serves to highlight the strides made by the integrated resort industry in aligning with global sustainability goals.